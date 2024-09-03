Lagos taskforce arrests six illegal fuel dealers 

The Lagos State Taskforce has conducted a sweeping operation from Fadeyi down to Maryland, and Charity Bus Stop down to Airport Road, arresting no fewer than six Lagosians engaging in the illegal sale and display of petroleum products.

These individuals were caught hawking petrol to motorists at exorbitant rates, thereby exacerbating the already intense situation faced by Lagosians.

The six suspects, Toibu ishola 44, Yakubu Olayiwola 34,Adebayo Rasak 29,Maria Balogun 50,Motunrayo Dosunmu 43, and John Ogunfowokan.

As gathered, they will be arraigned before the Lagos Mobile Court in Oshodi while they will forfeit their petroleum products to the state government through the Court.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who led the operations on Tuesday, disclosed that the current fuel scarcity is no excuse for miscreants to exploit Lagosians by purchasing large quantities of petrol in gallons and kegs, only to resell them on the streets at exorbitant prices.

He noted that the practice not only burdens struggling motorists but poses significant safety risks due to the highly inflammable nature of petroleum products.

“We are committed to curbing these illegal activities and ensuring that the safety and well-being of the public are not compromised. The actions of these black market operators are not only cruel but also a severe threat to public safety, as the improper handling and storage of petrol could lead to catastrophic fire disaster”.

The Chairman, meanwhile, warned individuals or groups conniving with petrol stations to hoard the products and resell them at high prices to desist forthwith or risk being arrested.

He urged Lagosians to report any suspicious collaborations between any elements involved in the sale of petrol illegally to forestall any disasters.

The Agency urges the public to report any suspicious activities related to the illegal storage and sales of petroleum products, warning those involved in such practices that they will be met with the full force of the law.

According to him, the Lagos State Taskforce will continue to clamp down on these sets of merchants or any other individuals involved in activities that pose a threat to Lagosians’ safety.