Lagos taskforce arrests seven motorcyclists after impounding 600 bikes

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit has impounded 668 commercial motorcycles and arrested seven suspects during a week-long enforcement operation targeting illegal Okada operations in restricted areas.

Led by CSP Adetayo Akerele, the operation covered key trouble spots including Ishaga, Iyana-Iba, Ijegun Roundabout, and areas along the Lagos-Badagry and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressways.

The action was in response to public complaints about criminal activities allegedly linked to Okada riders.

Officials faced resistance at Kola Bus Stop, where hoodlums attempted to disrupt the operation. However, law enforcement restored order using minimal force, with no injuries reported.

CSP Akerele warned violators to comply with traffic laws, stating that all seized motorcycles would be forfeited and crushed in line with state regulations.

The taskforce boss reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and eliminating criminal elements exploiting Okada operations.

He disclosed this through a statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdulrah3m Gbadeyan, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “In a determined effort to rid the metropolis of recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists who are hell-bent on disobeying State laws on the ban of Okada operations on highways and other restricted routes in the State to enhance public safety, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit carried out a routine week-long clean-up enforcement for compliance operations.

“The operation, which commenced on Monday, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, and targeted key areas including Ishaga, Balogun Bus Stop in Iju-Ishaga Road, Ijegun Roundabout, Iyana-Iba, Iyana-Ishasi, Igbo-Elerin, Iyana-School, Volkswagen Bus Stop on the stretch of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Kola Bus Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, and other adjoining restricted routes in the areas.

“These areas had been flagged following numerous complaints and distress calls indicating the persistent use of commercial motorcycles (Okada) by hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals to attack innocent people, tricycle operators and their passengers; robbing them of their hard-earned property and valuables, particularly during late-night hours. This is considered a new crime wave that calls for urgent enforcement action, which has to be tackled holistically.

“During the operations, there was a pocket of resistance and a mob attack at Kola Bus Stop by hoodlums aided by Okada operators who attempted to prevent the State officials from carrying out their lawful duties. They were, however, dispersed with minimal force, and no injury was sustained from any quarter.

“A total number of 668 Okadas were impounded and seven (7) suspects were apprehended. The Agency successfully restored law and order to all locations visited”.

Speaking on the outcome of the operation, the Chairman issued a stern warning to recalcitrant Okada operators to leave the highways and other restricted routes, comply with rules, regulations, and the traffic laws of the State, emphasizing that the Agency would not relent in its commitment to maintaining traffic decorum on our roads and securing lives and property across the State.

“Recalcitrant violators of the law should desist immediately or face the full weight of the law,” he warned.

According to CSP Akerele, the exercise forms part of the Agency’s broader routine clean-up strategy to compel compliance in order to rid the State of criminal elements using Okada operations to attack innocent Lagosians, with the aim of gradually eliminating criminal activity and safeguarding law-abiding residents and businesses in the State.

All the confiscated commercial motorcycles will be forfeited to the State through the Court and crushed by the State Government in accordance with the law.