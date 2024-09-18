Lagos Taskforce arrests seven, impounds 56 vehicles for traffic contraventions

No fewer than seven drivers and assistant have been arrested by the Lagos State Taskforce for obstructing the agency personnel from enforcing the road traffic law in the state.

Aside from the arrest, the law enforcement officers also impounded atleast 56 vehicles discovered contravening the traffic law on major roads.

They were arrested during an enforcement exercise led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, to Obalende and Oworonshoki, where activities of commercial bus operators have caused increased travel time for all road users.

Akerele noted that the enforcement was part of the continuous campaign to restore sanity on Lagos roads and eliminate bottlenecks caused by commercial bus operators.

The Chairman disclosed that despite repeated warnings to commercial drivers, particularly those contributing to gridlock in major areas of the State, the situation has continued to pose significant challenges for commuters and residents alike. Today’s enforcement action was aimed at reinforcing the agency’s commitment to ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and keeping Lagos roads safe and accessible.

Akerele, who has been vocal about the need for discipline and decorum on the roads, reiterated the Agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards those violating traffic rules. He emphasized that the exercise is in the interest of all road users who deserve free and smooth movement across the metropolis.

The rigorous operation, however, was not without incident. During the course of the exercise, an officer of the Agency sustained injuries after being attacked by a commercial bus operator who resisted the impoundment of his vehicle. The injured officer is receiving medical attention, and the perpetrator has been arrested.

“We will not relent in our efforts to bring sanity to Lagos roads. The safety and well-being of road users is our priority, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with the law.” Akerele Stated.

“The Lagos State Taskforce will continue its enforcement operations in other areas of the State, with a focus on reducing traffic violations, improving road safety, and ensuring that all road users abide by the law”, he added.

The Chairman, meanwhile, urged all drivers, be it private or commercial, to drop off and pick up passengers at designated bus stops or risk having their vehicle impounded.

“Sanity on our roads is a collective responsibilty. If you do the right thing, there is a great possibility that vehicles behind will tow that same line.” He appealed.