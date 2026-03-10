Lagos taskforce arrests nine children, 86 others for street begging

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested nine children and 88 others for indulging in the prohibited act of street begging.

The agency, in a sweeping operation against street begging, arrested the individuals with the aim of enforcing stipulated laws, citing the act as disrupting against public order.

In a detailed breakdown of the arrests which took place in Agege and Ketu on Tuesday, the team initially detained 25 beggars in one key location before expanding their efforts to nab the number persons.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that the arestees will be profiled and handed over to the appropriate government agencies for further action in line with social intervention protocols.

“We will continue these operations to discourage street begging, protect vulnerable persons and maintain order across Lagos,” Wahab said.