Lagos Taskforce arrests five landgrabbers terrorizing property owners in Ibeju-Lekki

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested no fewer five lander grabbers terrorizing property owners in Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

The suspects were said to be notorious for causing mayhem and disrupting developmental activities and construction of property owners.

The Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the crime syndicate have been known for terrorising legitimate property owners and occupants within Sango-Tedo, Lakowe, Abijo, and Ibeju Lekki.

Jejeloye said that the “Omo-Onile” as they are popularly called have been warned severally by the State Government to desist from carrying out their inhumane acts but they refused to adhere which led to their arrest.

“Residents and victims of these land grabbers have laid series of complaints to the Taskforce which made us carry out our own investigation leading to warnings being issued to them.

“It is quite unfortunate that they feel untouchable and daring but with this actions carried out by us they will learn to obey the laws of the State. There is no room for land grabbers in Lagos” he said.

The chairman, through a statement released on Sunday by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem

disclosed that his officers encountered some resistance from the the land grabbers during the operation and that some of the members of the syndicate shot at them sporadically in order to dissuade them.

According to him, they were no match for the determination of the officers of the Agency who were all out to corrects the wrongs being perpetrated by the land grabbers.

He lamented that even women were amongst the individuals arrested and that the agency recovered guns, charms and harmful weapons which they use to intimidate their victims.

Jejeloye said the five suspects have been charged to court and remanded in Badagry correctional centre and that anyone found engaging in such practice across the State would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Chairman further urged Lagosians to resist the urge to to pay these land grabbers any form of money for properties which were legitimately purchased and report any incidents or activities by the grabbers to the The Lagos State Taskforce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

