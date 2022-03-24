Lagos Taskforce arrests fake soldier in Lagos

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested a 33-year-old Idris Lukman for alleged impersonation after claiming that he was deployed by the Nigerian Army to the state.

Lukman was said to have been arrested by the Taskforce along Palmgrove/Onipanu area of Lagos while operating a commercial Bus, popularly known as ‘Danfo’.

The alleged impostor was said to have been discovered after parking his commercial bus at an unapproved bus stop to pick up passengers in the state.

The 33-year-old, who was currently under detention, was reported to have been accosted by the operatives of the Agency for obstructing the free flow of traffic on the road with his commercial bus.

According to Taskforce chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, the suspect claimed to be a soldier and pulled out a fake Identity Card (ID card) which was identified immediately by the officers to be fake.

Jejeloye noted that during a questioning session at the Taskforce headquarters, the driver could not prove that he was impersonating the military, saying he has been arraigned.

He urged Lagosians to continue to be law-abiding and think twice before taking any rash decisions to avoid breach of peace, bodily harm, and damage to property that is regrettable.

In a statement released by the Director, Press and Public Affairs for the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the Taskforce boss, meanwhile, warned all those impostors parading themselves as serving uniform personnel to desist from doing so henceforth or be arrested and prosecuted via a court of competent jurisdiction.

