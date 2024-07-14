Lagos Taskforce arrests eight traders selling contaminated frozen foods in Epe

The Lagos State Taskforce has forestalled an outbreak of epidemic after arresting eight traders found with many cartons of contaminated turkey in Epe Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that the frozen foods have become a source of worry fo the Lagos government agency after they discovered that the items were earlier alleged to have been destroyed by the Nigerian Customs Service following its seizure in the state.

Arrest of the eight traders allegedly dealing in contaminated frozen foods was disclosed on Sunday by the agency spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, through a statement made available to newsmen.

“Following tip offs from a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rasheed Shabi, and the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the officials of the Lagos State Taskforce swung into action and raided the shanties close the dumpsite and apprehended eight suspects with some of the contaminated turkeys and some harmful weapons”.

Speaking on the incident, Oba Animashaun commended the Lagos State Taskforce on its swift response to the incident which if left unchecked could result in nationwide epidemic.

“I am glad this menace has been nipped in the bud before it blows out of proportion. The State is currently battling to contain the cholera outbreak in some parts of the metropolis so we need not compound the issues rather its our responsibility to the citizenry to ensure sinister forces do not plunge the State into crisis for their own selfish gains.”

The Oloja further admonished the Nigerian Custom Service to seek the support of sister Agencies like the Police, Military, DSS and LAWMA when carrying out exhibit burning exercise to avoid official compromise and ensure the confiscated goods are thoroughly burnt beyonf recovery by miscreants in the community.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation said that goods confiscated by the Nigeria Customs Service must have failed at some point to meet the required health and safety standards before being deemed unfit for human consumption which led to it being set ablaze at a dedicated dumpsite.

“We cannot allow some ignorant individuals reintroduce products which have been condemned by a federal agency to find its way back into the market. Contaminated foods like this could cause cancer, lungs or liver disease and so on. Consumption is highly dangerous and we are here to ensure that Lagosians are protected at all cost.”

Akerele disclosed that all contaminated goods recovered and brought to the Headquarters of the Agency while the arrested suspects will be charged to court accordingly.

He commended Honourable Shabi and Oba Kamourudeen for the useful tipoff which helped avert a disaster and appealed to the general public to continually make use of our feedback channels communicated through the “see something, say something” campaign. “Collectively, we will keep lagos safe, serene and habitable for all.” Akerele concluded.