Lagos Taskforce arrests eight artisans for resisting police pulling down workshops

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has arrested eight artisans for protesting against demolition of their workshops marked for removal by the state for being under power line in Festac and Eti Osa axis of the state.
Their arrests were said to had become necessary for resisting the law enforcement agent who stormed the area and began removing illegal shops erected by artisans who occupied expanse of land under power line in the areas.
According to the agency, the removal of shops and shanties constructed at the place posed threat to human lives and the efforts is to save citizens and beautify the state and make it attractive.
The Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that the arrested suspects put up shops illegally under the power line and that their actions were indications that shops’ oweners at place careless about their lives and danger of staying in such electricity environs.