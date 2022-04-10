Lagos Taskforce arrests eight artisans for resisting police pulling down workshops

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has arrested eight artisans for protesting against demolition of their workshops marked for removal by the state for being under power line in Festac and Eti Osa axis of the state.

Their arrests were said to had become necessary for resisting the law enforcement agent who stormed the area and began removing illegal shops erected by artisans who occupied expanse of land under power line in the areas.

According to the agency, the removal of shops and shanties constructed at the place posed threat to human lives and the efforts is to save citizens and beautify the state and make it attractive.

The Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that the arrested suspects put up shops illegally under the power line and that their actions were indications that shops’ oweners at place careless about their lives and danger of staying in such electricity environs.

Speaking after supervision of removal of shops and shanties in the areas over the weekend, Jejeloye disclosed that series of warnings and notices were served on the illegal occupants of both locations but they were adamant to relocate, hence the need for the Agency to take the drastic measure to save the state from environmental degradation.

He stated that the exercise was necessary to further help beautify the state and also reduce the habitat of street urchins and hoodlums who usually make use of such locations as a safe haven after perpetrating crimes and nefarious activities in town.

“Countless warnings have been served to operators of the illegal mechanic villages which sometimes serves as hideout or shield for criminal elements on different occasions, but with this new development, criminality would be reduced to the barest minimum” Jejeloye noted.

According to him, any human activities under the High Tension cables are suicidal, and no responsible government will watch her citizenry die an avoidable and careless death without taking a precautionary measure to stop.

Jejeloye highlighted the need for such actions due to the incessant environmentally challenging activities carried out by the occupants who defecate openly and burn refuse indiscriminately.

“Residents complain regularly about the constant burning of refuse and tyres by the illegal occupants. Actions like these are hazardous to one’s health and also harmful to the environment. It will no longer be tolerated once this exercise is concluded” Jejeloye stated.

CSP Jejeloye assured Lagosians that the State Government would move into these locations immediately to begin the developmental action plans which the sites were originally mapped our for.

He promised Lagosians that Shanties and Illegally occupied land in the State will no longer be a hiding place for criminal elements as they will be taken by the State Government in due time.

The Chairman had initiated serious discussions with relevant Government Agencies in ensuring the allocation of large expanse of land for mechanic villages in all the nook and crannies of the State, particularly around the Ibeju-Lekki axis to discourage haphazard and illegal development of mechanic villages in the State.

