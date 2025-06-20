Lagos taskforce arrests 84 hoodlums for terrorizing residents

In a bold move to reinforce public safety and eliminate criminal activity, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has arrested 84 hoodlums terrorizing residents across the state.

The suspects were apprehended in different locations identified as hotspots through residents’ complaints and security intelligence gathered in the state.

Key locations covered during the operation includes; Railway corridor(Ojurin) Isale Oja, Oke koto, AP in Agege area and other adjoining streets where the presence of some undesirable elements was noticed.

A break down of the arrested suspects according to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday include 82 male and 2 females.

Wahab noted that the intensive exercise which took place in the early hours of the day, was part of the state government broader initiative to reclaim public spaces and ensure residents’ safety.

While condemning the criminal activities carried out by the suspects in the area, the commissioner declared that the state has zero tolerance for disorderly conduct, saying they have all been interrogated and will be charged to court immediately to serve as a deterrent to others.

Wahab further reaffirmed that the ministry remains resolute in its mission to create a safe, serene, and habitable environment across the metropolis.