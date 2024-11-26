Lagos Taskforce arrest 59 drug peddlers in Alimosho

As part of the Lagos state government’s effort to ensure environmental safety and security, its Task Force has arrested 59 suspected drug peddlers, illegal street traders, and others in the Alimosho Local Government Area.



The operation, carried out inside Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Egbeda, and Idimu, led to the seizure of a mix of illicit drugs, including Indian hemp, codeine syrup, Colorado, and other substances unfit for human consumption.



Reacting to the operation on Tuesday, the Lagos State Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, emphasized that the operation was a crucial step toward providing relief for residents, who have been affected by criminal activities in these areas.



He added that many have endured trauma and safety risks from the presence of unauthorized squatters and criminals, which he said worsened due to drug dealing and illegal street trading in the area.

“These arrests underscore our determination to maintain a safe, serene, and conducive environment for all”



Akerele also noted that apprehended suspects will be charged to court for prosecution saying We will not rest until every individual involved in these illegal practices is held accountable.



The Task Force boss further affirmed the agency’s commitment to closely monitoring criminal hideouts, black spots, and abandoned properties across the state. According to him, this move aims to deter individuals with sinister motives from remaining or relocating to Lagos.



“The Lagos State Taskforce remains fully committed to safeguarding all residents, and we will continue our efforts to rid the metropolis of individuals who prey on law-abiding citizens,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, a resident of Gowon estate, Muraina Ajao, lauded the Taskforce for its efforts in restoring safety to the area, he said: “Passing through Gowon Estate is now a safe haven for me and my family, for the first time in the last seven years”.