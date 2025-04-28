Lagos Taskforce arrests 52 polluters across metropolis

At least 52 suspects were arrested by the Lagos State Taskforce during a raid on multiple criminal hideouts around the Lekki-Ikoyi axis of the state.

The arrest, made following a cleanup exercise conducted by the state’s Environmental and Special Offences Unit, targeted areas notorious for harboring undesirable elements.

The Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement confirmed that the operation was carried out in key areas including Lekki, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Eko Hotel, and Ligali Ayorinde.

Abdulraheem stated that these areas had been flagged due to multiple complaints and distress calls highlighting the presence of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals, particularly during late hours.

“During the raid, a total of fifty-two (52) suspects comprising fifty-one (51) males and one (1) female were apprehended. The Agency successfully restored order and sanity to all locations visited,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the task force, Adetayo Akerele, who led the intensive exercise, warned criminal elements that the agency would not relent in maintaining environmental orderliness and ensuring the security of lives and property across the state.

Akerele affirmed that the agency remains resolute towards ensuring a safer, cleaner environment for residents in the state.

“We will continue to sustain these enforcement exercises until every part of the city is free from criminal activities.

“Those who choose to engage in acts that threaten the serenity and security of residents should desist immediately or face the full weight of the law. All suspects arrested during the operation will be charged to court accordingly,” he noted.