Lagos Taskforce arrests 30 traders, artisans after taken over Lekki alternative route

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested no fewer than 30 traders and artisans for rebuilding structures previously removed on Lekki-Epe Expressway in the state.

Aside from the suspected arrested for reoccupying the right side of way on the lekki road, the Taskforce also impounded at least 57 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada plying prohibited routes in Costain, CMS, and Lekki.

The 30 persons were arrested on Wednesday led by the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, who inspected the stretch of road, which its agency spent two days to clear for motorists to use in order to decongest Lekki – Epe Expressway.

As gathered, the Taskforce had concluded plans to arraign the suspects before the Lagos court for onward prosecution in accordance with the state laws.

The trespassers, who had regrouped and rebuilt shanties removed by the officers of the agency on the road, were said to have been shocked when officers of the agency besieged Marwa Ghetto this morning.

Jejeloye, who expressed shock at the level of shanties in the area, stated that Government would arraign the illegal occupants to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Government has been very lenient with them. We were here days before notices were served for them to understand the need to move away from this road. Days after that, I was here to serve them 3 – day removal notice. We came on the fifth day and we still allowed them to move their belongings before we removed all the shanties.

“We explained and explained again that this Marwa Ghetto they have built all their shanties is standing on a strategic route that serves as an alternative route to Lekki – Epe Expressway. It also leads to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“Here we are again, they have regrouped and rebuilt shanties on it. It is like daring the Government. We would make a scapegoat of these 30 people we have arrested and clear the shanties again”, he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

