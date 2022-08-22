Lagos Taskforce arrests 29 motorcyclists, impounds over 300 bikes for contravention

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested no fewer than 29 motorcyclist and impounded 300 bike for ban contravention across Oko-Oba, Local Airport Road and Abeokuta Expressway axis of the state.

It stated that it had been reported that some commercial motorcycle operators have been operating despite the ban on their activities in some parts of the metropolis.

The Chairman, Shola Jejeloye highlighted that the enforcement of the ban on the activities of okada operations in the restricted areas would be a continuous one.

He said that there are still some of motorcyclist who are foolhardy and bent on riding their bikes with no regard for the laid down traffic rules of the State.

Jejeloye disclosed that though the level of compliance on Abeokuta Expressway is impressive, the agency recorded confiscation of 45 bikes along that axis in the past one week while 113 bikes were impounded at Oko-Oba and 29 suspects were arrested.

According to him, 15 bikes were also seized at Local Airport Road in Ikeja while 82 bikes were impounded at Apapa-Oshodi Expressway during the week long raid.

Through a statement released by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Jejeloye said that the Agency also raided Jakande and Iyana Ejigbo axis where 120 okada were impounded.

Abdulraheem stated that during the course of of carrying out their lawful duties, officers of the Agency were provoked by a knife wielding butcher who injured one of the officers.

“The level of compliance of the ban on okada activities is very impressive but we still have some rebellious operators who ply in the evenings or sometimes weekends, thinking we are going to be relaxed at those times. We have corrected that thought by impounding the bikes and arresting both riders and passengers who will be made to face the court immediately” he said.

The Chairman further urged his men and officers to gear up for more activities following the recent announcement by the State Government on the inclusion of three Local Government Area and Five Local Council Development Areas to list of banned locations of okada operations.

