Lagos taskforce arrests 277 hoodlums terrorizing residents

In a bold move to reinforce public safety and eliminate criminal activity, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has arrested 277 hoodlums terrorizing residents across the state.

The suspects were apprehended in different locations identified as hotspots through residents’ complaints and security intelligence gathered in the state.

Key locations covered included Victoria Island, Osborne Road, Coastal Road, Chevron, First & Second Roundabout, Obalende, Ikota, Lekki Phase 1 and 2, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Law School, Eko Hotel axis, Oniru Beach, as well as Ketu, Isale Oja, AP Roundabout, and railway corridors in Agege on the mainland.

As gathered, the arrest of the suspects ended a week-long operation targeting criminal hideouts and environmental infractions across the state.

Orchestrated by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, the operation commenced during the wee hours of each day, around 1:30 a.m., and combed multiple hotspots identified through residents’ complaints and security intelligence.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 277 suspects, significantly restoring order and public decency in affected areas that had been plagued by street urchins, hooligans, pickpockets, and other criminal elements.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, CSP Akerele emphasized the Agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the environment throughout Lagos State.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos,” he stated.

Akerele also disclosed that this exercise forms part of a broader, ongoing initiative by the Agency to carry out routine enforcement across all days of the week, focusing on known black spots, illegal occupations, and criminal enclaves with the goal of systematically rooting out lawlessness.

All 277 suspects apprehended have been duly charged to court in accordance with extant laws of the State Government.

The Lagos State Taskforce reaffirms its commitment to promoting a safer, cleaner, and more secure Lagos for all residents.