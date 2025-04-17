Lagos taskforce arrests 20 businessmen for drug peddling

As part of its ongoing effort to maintain a drug free environment, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 20 suspected drug peddlers in Egbeda area of the state.

In addition to this arrest, several harmful substances and cash believed to be proceeds of the unlawful act were recovered from the suspects during black spots raids by operatives of the taskforce.

As gathered, the suspects were apprehended after law enforcement officers, as part of their intensified efforts to disrupt drug trafficking operations, raided the Gowon Estate area in the community, following complaints from residents who had been affected by these criminal activities.

The operation, carried out at Omo-Osho and Idoani streets in Gowon Estate, as well as the Egbeda market in Egbe-Idimu Road, which are notorious blackspots in the community, led to the outright removal of makeshift stalls and shanties used for sales and consumption of prohibited drugs.



Reacting to this, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who condemned the illegal activities, stated that this exercise was the agency’s effort to maintain environmental decorum and sanity in the metropolis.

According to Wahab, this is a warning to perpetrators to desist from the act as the state government under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is resolute on curbing the unwanted act in the metropolis.

He added that peddling and consumption of illicit substance is a danger to the safety and well-being of the residents noting that the suspects will be charged to court.

The Commissioner urged the residents to report cases of suspicious activities to authorities in their support towards ensuring that the state habitable for all.