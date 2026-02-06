Lagos taskforce arrests 15 traders for obstructing traffic

As part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal trading and enhance public safety on Lagos roads and highways, the Lagos State Environmental Task Force arrested 15 street traders for obstructing traffic during coordinated enforcement operations at key locations across the state.

The suspects were apprehended at Ogudu Road near Ojota Junction, Iyana-Ipaja Under Bridge, and Egbeda Junction, where traders had encroached on the roadways, impeding traffic flow and endangering commuters.

During the operations, the taskforce confiscated a variety of goods and wares from the offending traders.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a statement shared through his social media handle on Friday.

He revealed that the suspects were apprehended as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal trading and to enhance public safety on the state’s roads and highways.

Wahab noted that the suspects will be arraigned in court, while all seized items will be forfeited to the state in accordance with existing laws.

He stressed that the government will continue to enforce these regulations firmly yet fairly to ensure that Lagos roads remain safe, orderly, and accessible for all road users.

The commissioner further emphasized that the recent operations underscore the state government’s commitment to maintaining well-managed, secure, and commuter-friendly roadways across Lagos.