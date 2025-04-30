Lagos taskforce arrests 71 hoodlums terrorizing residents

The Lagos State taskforce operatives have arrested 71 suspected hoodlums for terrorizing residents, during a raid operation on multiple criminal hideouts around the Ikoyi, Victoria Island axis of the state.

The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of the day, targeted areas notorious for harboring undesirable elements, including Oniru, Apongbon, and the Lagos Law School axis—locations flagged by internal monitoring systems as hubs of criminal activity.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, this exercise was executed following complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and dispossess them of their belongings around these areas.

Wahab stated that this operation highlights the enforcement agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the environment of all residents by ridding the nooks and crannies of criminal elements.

According to the commissioner, “In continuation of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce team clean up enforcement operation to rid the State of criminal elements, the Agency set out at about 0030hrs on Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 and embarked on its clean up enforcement operation on Lagos Island.

“The areas visited during the operation includes; Victoria Island, Oniru, Ikoyi, Apongbon, Law School etc where the presence of some undesirable elements was noticed.

“Consequent upon the Agency feedback mechanism that suggest that some of these Streets are populated by suspected criminals attacking, assaulting and denying innocent Lagosians of their hard earned valuables and belongings. All the Suspects will be charged to court accordingly,” he concluded.