Lagos Taskforce arraigns 12 senior citizens linked to land grabbing

The Lagos State Task Agency, has arraigned 12 suspected land grabbers at the Oshodi Mobile Court, for terrorizing an occupant, along the NERDC Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

They were charged after being arrested for allegedly assaulting an occupant, Ashafa, of the Prestige Hotel with a dangerous weapon, as well as obstructing him from conducting legitimate activities on the premises.

As gathered, the 12 suspects were apprehended following multiple complaints of harassment and intimidation from lawful occupants in the area.

During their trial, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them after the prosecuting counsel read out the allegations.

This prompted the court to grant them N500,000 bail each and were ordered to provide two sureties per suspect.

One of the sureties, according to the tribunal, must be a civil servant not below Level 14, while the second must either be a relation, a clergy, or a community leader. Meanwhile, the legal institute also adjourned the case till March 26, 2025, for further

proceedings.

The Chairman of the Agency, Adetayo Akerele, who confirmed this arraignment on Thursday, disclosed that the suspects were arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent for others who engage in the practice of land grabbing across the state.

Akerele stated that the agency will not sit back and watch Lagosians get cheated out of their landed property or structure.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to ensuring law and order, and will not tolerate any form of intimidation, violence, or land grabbing within the state. Residents are encouraged to report any unlawful activities to the appropriate authorities,” he added.