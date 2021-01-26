Lagos task force distances office, personnel from commuter’s death

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has refuted claims that its officers were involved in the incident that led to the unfortunate death of an unidentified youngman in Oshodi area of the state.

The unit explained that contrary to social media reports, men of the task force had nothing to do with the incident, adding that various reports indicting the officers were false.

The task force chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that the deceased untimely death was caused by a reckless commercial bus driver who knocked down the young man who was trying to cross the expressway.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, Jejeloye said that upon sighting the taskforce team, the driver who was illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi took off recklessly at a high speed and knocking down the innocent young man.



According to him, despite warnings and enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of violating traffic laws, commercial drivers have continued to flout the law and put the lives of commuters at risk. This violation of the law led to the death that occurred in Oshodi.



“No gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumored on the social media. Members of the public are advised to refrain from believing false information released online by mischievous individuals who are out to cause public disorder and unrest in Lagos.



“The Lagos State Government sympathizes with the family of the deceased young man. The reckless commercial bus driver will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement said.