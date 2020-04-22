Lagos suspends building removal on drainage alignment, cites coronavirus pandemic

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Following public outcry that trailed the on-going demolition of structures allegedly erected on drainage alignments between Yaya Abatan and Obawole in Ogba axis of Lagos, the State Government has ordered that the pulldown exercise be temporarily suspended immediately.
The exercise suspension came hours after Nigerians including a renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, and women’s rights activist, Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, kicked against the State Government’s actions, citing the state of the country’s economy.
In a swift response, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, disclosed that the demolition exercise was duly approved in February, 2020 after several contravention notices were issued to owners and occupiers of the affected structures.