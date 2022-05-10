Lagos students visit police, seek improved security, others

As part of the efforts to cater to the welfare of students in Lagos state and to curb insecurity in students environments, the Lagos state wing of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) visited the Lagos State Taskforce, to seek improved security for students and a lasting relationship that would encourage smooth adherence to law and order in the state.

The students who decried previous harassment and misrepresentation by security agencies appealed to the police force to create a synergy that would foster peace and security in the state. According to them, this relationship is expected to foster proper coordination and swift passage of information that would prevent misunderstanding and harassment between both bodies.

The students, through their chairman, Tolulope Olusesi, during the meeting yesterday, tasked the agency with constituting a student taskforce committee to act as information agents around campuses in the state.

