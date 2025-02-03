Lagos students threaten suit against Sanwo-Olu over unpaid bursary

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has issued a stern warning to the Lagos State Government over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of bursary funds, threatening legal action if the issue remains unresolved.

The union, representing the interests of indigenous students, has expressed deep frustration over the non-payment of bursaries for the past two years, calling it a violation of students’ rights and a breach of the government’s obligations.

In a statement signed by the NULASS National Executive Council (EXCO), the union accused the Lagos State Government of failing to fulfill its promises, particularly Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s earlier commitment to increase funding for bursaries and scholarships.

The union described the delay as a significant cause of distress among students, many of whom rely on these funds to support their education.

“The rights of indigenous students to receive timely and fair disbursement of bursary funds must be respected. It is essential for the Lagos State Government to live up to its promises and fulfill its obligation to provide financial support to eligible students”, the union stated.

NULASS highlighted the lack of transparency and communication from the Lagos State Scholarship and Bursary Board, which it said has only worsened the situation and eroded trust between the government and the student community.

The union called for immediate accountability, urging the board to release the funds without further delay.

The union also appealed to Lagos State indigenous students, civil society organizations, and the public to join in demanding action from the government.

“We urge all stakeholders to support our demands and pressure the Lagos State Government to address this critical issue,” the union added.

NULASS emphasized that the disbursement of bursary funds is not merely a financial matter but a question of social justice and fairness. The union warned that the continued delay perpetuates inequality and undermines the government’s credibility.

In a bold move, NULASS vowed to escalate its demands, including pursuing legal action if necessary.

“In the face of continued inaction, we are prepared to explore all available means of redress, including legal options, to ensure that our members’ rights are respected,” the union declared.

The statement concluded with a call for unity among students and stakeholders, reiterating NULASS’s commitment to fighting for justice, equity, and fairness. “We will not relent until our demands are met and the rights of Lagos State indigenous students are upheld,” the union asserted.