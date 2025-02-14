Lagos students shift allegiance to Meranda after Obasa’s removal

In a show of solidarity, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has expressed its commitment to supporting the leadership of the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat, as she sets out to positively impact the state.

This shift of allegiance came exactly one month after her predecessor, Mudasiru Obasa was impeached by lawmakers over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The institution, represented by a team comprising top professors and students, noted that her election was not just a personal victory, but a triumph for vision, integrity, and commitment to the greater good, and a reflection of her dedication to the well-being of the people.

According to the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Abraham Osinubi who led the delegation on a courtesy visit to the Speaker yesterday, described Meranda’s emergence as a triumph for vision and integrity.

“Your election is not just a personal victory; it is a triumph for vision, integrity, and commitment to the greater good. Lagos State stands at the crossroads of boundless opportunities and challenges, and we are confident that under your dynamic stewardship, the Assembly will enact transformative policies that will elevate the state to even greater heights ”

“As a state renowned for its innovation, resilience, and leadership, Lagos needs leaders like you who possess the courage to envision a brighter future and the wisdom to bring that vision to life,” Osinubi added.

Furthermore, he added that the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola, was excited that the institution had produced the first-ever female Speaker of the State’s Assembly.

“As you assume this exalted office, we pray that divine wisdom, strength, and clarity of purpose will guide your every decision. May you lead with compassion and fairness and may your tenure be marked by unity, progress, and prosperity for all citizens of Lagos State.

“We also pray that your work inspires future generations to recognize that leadership is a call to service, a sacred trust to uplift lives, and a platform to shape legacies of lasting impact.

“School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos, remains committed to supporting visionary leaders like you by providing the intellectual resources needed to address the pressing challenges of our time. We look forward to witnessing the transformational strides your leadership will bring to Lagos State,” the Professor said.

Responding to the team, Speaker Meranda said the visit was an encouragement and a challenge for her and the House to meet the yearnings of Lagosians through life-changing laws and motions.

The speaker, who had earlier emphasized her commitment to a happier Lagos, promised to continue to be a source of pride to UNILAG.

“I will definitely make you proud by the special grace of God. I will work to ensure that you see me as a source of pride to UNILAG,” she promised.