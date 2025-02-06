Lagos Speaker rallies support against female genital mutilation

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has joined the global campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), calling on Nigerians to take urgent action and eradicate the practice, which affects millions of girls and women across the globe.

Meranda emphasized the need for a contained effort to protect the health, dignity, and well-being of girls and women, and to ensure that they are able to reach their full potential without being subjected to this harmful practice.

The Speaker, in a statement to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM on Thursday, described the practice as a ‘barbaric and unacceptable’ violation of the human rights of girls and women.

She noted that FGM is a serious issue in Nigeria, where over million girls and women across the country have undergone the practice due to some traditional beliefs, while calling on governments, communities, and individuals to work together to raise awareness about the dangers and to support efforts to eliminate it.

Furthermore, Meranda assured that State House would be taking steps to support the campaign against FGM, including organizing awareness-raising events and working with stakeholders to develop policies and programs to prevent the tradition.

According to her, “Today, I stand in solidarity with women, men, and organizations worldwide to raise our voices against the horrific practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). I have a duty to use my platform to speak out and challenge this violation of human rights that affects millions of girls and women. ”

“This year’s theme, #Stepupthepace, is a call to action. We must accelerate efforts to end this barbaric practice once and for all. It is not just the responsibility of governments, but of every individual—whether you’re a legislator, a healthcare worker, a professional, or simply a concerned human being”

“We must unite to protect the future of our daughters and ensure their health, dignity, and rights are safeguarded. I commit to pushing for policies that protect girls, raise awareness, and put an end to this atrocity. Together, we can create a world where no girl has to suffer from this violence.