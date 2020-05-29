Lagos speaker extols Buhari, Sanwo-Olu leadership virtues 

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After observing President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, leadership style, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described both leaders’ administrative styles as worthy of emulation in the country.

Obasa added that both leaders’ style, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, has further indicated that they were prepared for governance before assuming the public offices they presently occupied.

In a congratulatory message to mark this year’s May 29, the day the president and Sanwo-Olu were inaugurated to their respective offices for their fifth and first terms, the speaker stressed that both leaders have kept faith with the people.