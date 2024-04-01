Lagos security guard in police net for setting ablaze car vandal

The Nigerian Police has arrested a security guard, Adekunle Agunbiade, for allegedly setting ablaze a suspected car vandal in Itire axis of Lagos State.

Agunbiade, who was the night security guard employed by residents of Shonde Street, Itire, will be arraigned before the court for murder by the law enforcement agency.

It was learnt that the deceased vandal was apprehended by Agunbiade and other members of the community after he accompanied his colleagues to vandalize vehicles parked on the street.

As gathered, after the arrest, Agunbiade allegedly demanded that the suspect be handed to him as the security guard for the community.

Rather than drag the suspect before the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters for prosecution as enshrined in the constitution, Agunbiade set the vandal ablaze, resulting in his death.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen, condemned the act, describing it as total disregard for the law.

Adejobi added: “There are other similar cases recorded across the country that have been condemned and hindered the smooth investigation and prosecution of many cases”.

The police spokesperson, meanwhile, warned Nigerians against jungle justice, saying, this affects effective administration of justice, which could be much detrimental to the smooth dispensation of justice in recorded cases in our dear country.

“It is pertinent to understand that the act of taking the law into one’s hands has often been described and referred to as jungle justice. The act has globally been condemned for many obvious reasons, particularly as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore condemns and urges the public to shun jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings as jungle justice is a criminal act and grave violation of human rights that threatens the fabric of a civilized society, perpetuating a cycle of violence, prejudice, and lawlessness. It undermines the authority of legitimate institutions and weakens the rule of law.

“Jungle justice is a dangerous and regressive practice that has no place in a civilized society. Instead of promoting justice, it breeds violence, fear, and injustice. It is imperative that communities reject vigilantism and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that justice is served through fair and transparent legal processes. Only then can we truly uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and equality for all”.