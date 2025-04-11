Lagos security arrests couple for abusing 15-year-old son

A man, Taofeeq Abanishe and his wife, Temitope, have been arrested by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Agency (LSNC) for allegedly contravening the child right act through a persistent abuse of their 15-year-old son in the state.

The couple who were apprehended by the law enforcement officers were discovered to have inflicted injuries on the teenager for allegedly going against their command.

Abanishe and his wife’s actions were said to have been reported to the neighbourhood watchers by residents of Ikorodu who witnessed the couple’s conduct to the child, prompting the LNSC officers to storm the teenager parent’s house on 4, Oreagba Street to effect an arrest.

After the couple’s arrest yesterday, they were said to have confessed to the neighbourhood watchers that the act was carried out in ignorance of the law and pleaded for leniency.



Confirming the Abanishes’ arrest, the General Manager, LNSC, Ifalade Oyekan, disclosed that the teenager has been rushed to Ita-Elewa Primary Centre for medical care.

Oyekan added that the case has been transferred to the Ikorodu Police Division in Igbogbo for investigation as stipulated by the law that established the agency.

Meanwhile, the agency boss assured Lagosians that the neighbourhood watchers are committed to curb all forms of abuse in the state.