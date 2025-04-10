Lagos security agency promises upgrade intelligence-driving community policing

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has vowed to enhance community security by gathering vital information to tackle crime and address safety concerns in the state.

LNSA General Manager, Ifalade Oyekan, made this promise while receiving new patrol vans, donated by the government to enhance the mobility and response capabilities of the security agency.

“We are committed to delivering on the safer Lagos initiative, and we have no option considering Mr. Governor’s deliberate efforts and investments in ensuring a conducive working environment for our officers,” he said.

These patrol vehicles, which were donated through the state’s Security Trust Fund, as stated by Oyekan, will enhance the capacity of LNSA operatives to respond to emergencies and combat crime while maintaining order.

During the hand over ceremony which took place on Thursday, the LNSA boss expressed heartfelt gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his tireless efforts in ensuring a safer Lagos, reflecting the governor’s commitment to enhancing security across the state.

Oyekan also commended the Executive Secretary of the Trust Fund and the entire staff of the committee for their commitment and dedication.

The General Manager cautioned the officers, emphasizing that all government resources are entrusted to them on behalf of Lagosians and must be managed with utmost care and accountability.



“These vehicles are part of the trust bequeathed to your trust and deserve your utmost attention and care,” he cautioned.

The donation of these brand-new vehicles comes barely two months after the Sanwo-Olu-led administration gifted the 57 LG and LCDA Commands of the Corps arm of the agency tools and other equipment, including flashlights, intelligence pen recorders, binoculars with night vision capacity, and megaphones, to enhance their community engagement programs and capabilities.

In just the first three months of the year, the agency has carried out a series of operations, foiling attempted thefts in several locations across the state.

Some of these achievements include the arrest of three suspected vandals in Idimu and two young men for stealing construction materials in Ikorodu, among others.