Lagos secretariat mosque unveils facility for Muslim corpse purification

In an effort to ensure Muslims get proper burial rites that conform with the tenets of Islam, the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque has unveiled a modern Janazah bay, a facility to purify corpses in the state.

According to the mosque, the facility has been constructed to ensure that the dead get a befitting full-body ritual purification process that conforms with the provisions of the Holy Quran and sayings of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Mosque has also disclosed plans to acquire an expanse of land around Odonguyan axis of Ikorodu Local Government that would serve as a cemetery for Muslims in Lagos.

Addressing pressmen during the commissioning ceremony, the chairman of the Mosque Committee, Dr. Tajudeen Afolabi, said that all the mosque had embarked upon was to ensure that deceased Muslims were often buried as stipulated by the sharia.

On the Janazah Bay, Afolabi noted that the facility was constructed to give deceased Muslims, irrespective of their status, access to get a better preparation before they are laid to rest.

The chairman disclosed that the facility would often be open 24-hour to assist Lagosians giving their relatives that passed on as a Muslim better ritual purification before burial, adding there is no bureaucracy attached to its accessibility.

Also, the Vice Chairman of the mosque, Alh. Adekunle Balogun, disclosed that the facility has the capacity to attend and purify at least 10 Muslim bodies daily and that the facility was constructed to conform with the best international standard.

Balogun added that 15 staff including females have been trained to carry out the purification exercise for the deceased, saying the training is funded by the mosque to ensure that deceased Muslims get proper cleaning before burial.

