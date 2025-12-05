Lagos seals four buildings for improper sewage disposal

In a dramatic dawn-to-dusk enforcement blitz that has become the hallmark of the state’s zero-tolerance environmental policy, the Lagos State Goernment through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed four buildings for discharging sewage into public drains in the state.

The four buildings were sealed in Lagos Island, Alimosho, and Ibeju-Lekki after evidence proved that the residents carried out the act which is against the sanitation law of Lagos.

Among the sealed properties: a sprawling residence at 34 Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, caught red-handed channelling raw waste directly into stormwater drains; a block of shops along Powerline Road, Meiran, illegally operating a filthy pit toilet built on a road setback without any permit; a three-storey building at 38 Adeniji Adele Street running similar sewage lines; and a private home at H29 House of Jesus Street, Langbasa, whose occupants had turned the neighbourhood drain into their personal septic outlet.

It was learnt that the air around the affected property was enveloped with stench of faeces and urine, sn indication of many weeks of deliberate environmental sabotage now coming to an abrupt end.

As gathered, the enforcement took the residents unaware, watching the state government officials seal their buildings with stern warnings that an attempt to break the seals would attract arrest and prosecution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday, disclosed that the enforcement exercise was to halt the discharge of raw sewage that has turned streets into open cesspits, triggered offensive odours, caused widespread public nuisance.

While arguing that the acts endangered public health, and violated multiple environmental laws, Wahab stated that the enforcement was carried out yesterday to protect Lagosians from cholera and other viral diseases that may emanate through it.

Declaring that the era of treating Lagos drains as private soakaways is over, he revealed that four sealed property increased the number of buildings shut after contravening the law to over 150.

‘We will continue to wield the big stick until every resident and business understands that polluting our environment is no longer a cheap or consequence-free option,” he warned, stressing that the seals will only be removed after owners pay heavy fines, install approved wastewater systems, and undertake full remediation of affected areas”, he added.