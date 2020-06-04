Lagos schools to resume academic session, awaiting government directives

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Pupils and students in Lagos may resume in next two weeks for the completion of their second term session that was put on hold by the State Government following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

After putting academic activities on hold, the government directed proprietors to switch teaching to online mode to prevent complete breaks in academic activities.

Weeks later, the directives of the government have continued to attract reactions from parents and proprietors, demanding school resumption after other establishments in the state aside from schools were approved to commence business activities.

In response to Lagosians agitation for schools resumption, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that a major pronouncement that will determine the fate of the schools may be announced in the next two weeks.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the hint while addressing pressmen on the achievements and new strategies to be adopted by the government in combating coronavirus in the state.

He added that pronouncement would have been made earlier on school resumption but the diversity of stakeholders in the sector had been affecting the government to make any meaningful pronouncement on school reopening.

The governor stated that in another two weeks, officials of the state government would be engaging stakeholders in the sector to dialogue on protocols that would be adopted for the resumption of schools in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “There is still a lot of work to be done in this sector. We are looking at the sector very differently. However, we will continue with online learning for our higher institutions.

“For the primary and secondary schools, we will be engaging the ministry of education, Lagos State Safety Commission and others and we will be coming out with a specific pronouncement on school reopening, having engaged the stakeholders in extensive discussion, in another two weeks.

“It is because of the many stakeholders in that sector that has affected us in making a definite pronouncement on the issue of education”, he added.

The governor assured parents and proprietors that once the guidelines and protocols have been agreed upon by the government and stakeholders, the schools could be reopened.