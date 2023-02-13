Lagos school teacher bags life imprisonment after defiling 6yrs old girl

An Ikeja High Court has sentenced a 41years old teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi, to life imprisonment for defiling a six-year-old pupil of Mind Builders School in Lagos (names withheld).

Ndubuisi’s sentence ended seven years of a legal battle between him, the Lagos State Government, and the parents of the molested child.

He was sentenced by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya on Monday after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge brought against him at the court.

Ogunsanya, in her judgement, held that the fact, circumstances, and quality of evidence against the defendant were compelling. The court noted that the first time the survivor told her mother of her experience was one day when she was discussing the case of a seven-year-old girl that was defiled and killed and which went viral. She said the survivor, during the discussion, narrated to the parent her experience and pleaded with her that they should not tell her father and brother. The court noted that the mother told the father, following which they went to her school but the art teacher was not around, which led to a report of the case at Omole Police station following which the matter was investigated and test conducted on the survivor at Ikosi Health Center which revealed that the survivor had been defiled. Justice Ogunsanya held that the account of the survivor and that of her mother were uncontroverted, corroborated each other, and that they gave a good account of the assault. The court noted that the defendant usually sends the survivor’s friend to call her and that the first time the defendant defiled her was in the female toilet and that the second time was in the art room. The court noted that the defendant had unhindered access to the child and defiled her several times. She upheld the result of the test conducted at the Mirabel Center which showed that the survivor had torn hymen and reddish vulva and that there was evidence of forceful penetration.

It would be recalled that the teacher was the child’s art teacher in June 2016 when the offence was committed and was first arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrate Court on a charge of forceful penetration.

The case was later transferred to Ikeja High Court before Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya following the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP’s) advice where he pleaded guilty to the offense brought before him.

Ndubuisi was charged before the court on a one-count charge of child defilement. And the Counsel to the defendant, O.C. Olagunju pleaded with the court passionately to temper justice with mercy saying that no case of improper behaviour has ever been brought against the defendant nor had he ever had any case at any police station until this case.

But the prosecution, Jubril Kareem argued that the law under which the defendant was charged does not give the court any discretion.

