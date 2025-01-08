Lagos school suspends teacher indefinitely for assaulting pupil

A Lagos based school, Christ-Mitots International School, has suspended a teacher, Stella Nwadigo, indefinitely for assaulting a 3-year-old pupil, Michael Abayomi.

Nwadigo’s suspension came hours after the Lagos Police Command detained her following the teacher’s arrest by the Lagos State Neighborhood Services in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which was captured in a widely criticised video circulating on social media, shows the teacher physically disciplining the student in a manner described as unacceptable and against the school’s principles

The pupil involved is receiving support while the school launches a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a press release signed by the school management, the institution stated: “We are horrified by this incident and wish to make it unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated. The teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely while a thorough investigation is conducted.

“This immediate and decisive action reflects our zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and our obligation to safeguard the safety and well-being of every child under our care.”

The school also extended its apologies to the affected pupil and their family. “We have reached out to them personally to express our regret, offer our support, and ensure that their needs are fully addressed during this time,” the statement continued.

To prevent similar incidents, the school announced plans to strengthen child protection measures. “We are organizing mandatory training sessions for all staff to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasize positive disciplinary practices, and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students.

“Additionally, we have introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the prompt reporting of any inappropriate behavior,” the school revealed in the release.

The school reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and transparent learning environment. The school urged for patience from the public as it works to address the matter responsibly and comprehensively.

Investigations are ongoing as the school collaborates with stakeholders to ensure accountability and safeguard the welfare of its students.