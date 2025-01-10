Lagos school shuts down premises after teacher assaulted pupil

The management of the Christ Mitots Nursery and Primary School has shut down its premises following the alleged assault of a three-year-old pupil by a teacher.

This came two days after the school teacher Stella Nwadigbo was suspended and arrested by the Lagos Police Command for indecently treating Abayomi Michael at the school situated in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the decision to shut down the school was made to protect other pupils from harassment and uncontrollable visits from the public, who had been visiting the school premises to take pictures and videos since the incident occurred.

This development was disclosed by the Deputy Director, of Public Affairs to the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary, Kayode Sutton on Friday through a statement.

It was learnt that the government has evoked the Child Rights Act and the State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection against Nwadigbo, for the indecent treatment of the toddler.

According to Sutton, the suspended teacher’s action contravened the Child Rights Act and the Lagos State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection, which are punishable offenses under the law.

She also added that the three-year-old boy had been referred for adequate medical attention and Nwabigbo had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility till February 18, 2025, pending the Director, of Public Prosecution’s legal advice.

Furthermore, the agency disclosed that the school management will undergo intense scrutiny, necessitating the involvement of key stakeholders, including the School Proprietor, O. Olutoye, the Head Teacher, B. Adeyeri, the survivor, and his mother, Okunlaya Fatimah, who is also a teacher at the school.

As the investigation continues on Monday, interviews will be conducted with other pupils to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess how the school is handling the situation.

According to the statement, “The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in its fact-finding mission, visited the School, which was approved in 2010, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, but discovered it was partially self-shut down and pupils asked to stay back at home till Monday, January 13, 2025”

“In her reaction, the Head Teacher, Mrs. B. Adeyeri, on behalf of the Proprietor, Rev.(Mrs.) O.N Olutoye confirmed the need to protect other pupils from harassment and uncontrollable visits/ pressure from the public, who had been visiting the School premises for pictures/videos, which necessitated the temporary closure of the School”