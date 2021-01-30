Lagos SARS panel turns down LCC request to repossess Lekki tollgate

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and the alleged shooting of EndSARS protesters by Nigerian soldiers has turned down appeal filed by the operators of Lekki tollgate, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to take back possession of the facility.

At the sitting, the chairman of the panel, Justice Okuwobi (retd) said that the facility cannot be handed over to LCC when the comprehensive forensic analysis report of the Lekki tollgate plaza undertaken by experts commissioned by the panel was yet to complete its task.

Okuwobi, yesterday, emphasised that the panel would only approve LCC request when it was certain that all necessary evidence that could further aid the investigation on the shooting at Lekki tollgate last year’s October have been taken away from the facility.

She disclosed that the panel was expecting the forensic analysts to submit their findings before it on the 2nd of February, 2021 and that the recommendations listed would be examined to avoid any act that could truncate the ongoing investigation to unravel what transpired at the scene.

To assist the panel more time on the request, the chairman adjourned deliberation on request presented by LCC to take back Lekki tollgate to 6th February, 2021.

Earlier, counsel to LCC, Rotimi Seriki, had urged the panel to allow the firm to take possession of the tollgate plaza to evaluate the level of damage for the purpose of insurance claims.

LCC lawyer, Seriki, said: “My humble request is that if the tribunal doesn’t have further need to visit the plaza, the LCC should be permitted to take back possession of the toll plaza for the purpose of evaluation of the damage and commence the process of carrying out necessary repairs.”