Lagos SARS panel resumes sitting one-week after members’ boycott

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating the Lekki tollgate incident and other related issues linked to dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has resumed sitting a week after a break following the absence of youth representatives.

Meanwhile, at the resumption of sitting on Saturday, the youth representatives, Rinu Oduala and the other youth representative returned to the panel, and proceedings resumed with the panel lining up the Nigerian Army witness, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, and Chief of Staff to the state governor, Tayo Ayinde, as the second witness for the day.

At the resumption of sitting, lead counsel to Lekki incident victims, Olumide Fusika, alleged that the legal document binding the setting up of the panel was yet to be released to them as the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, only announced it via a press conference and a statement on his official social media handle.

Fusika further argued that since there was none had filed any case against the military, they should be allowed to wait and present their witness on another date.

To address issues raised, the panel chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd), and other members went for a closed-door session, it was agreed that the military should be allowed to present their case before the panel.

Reacting, the lead counsel to the Nigerian Army, Akinlolu Kehinde prayed the panel chairman not to allow the claims to affect the proceedings scheduled for the day.

It would be recalled that Okuwobi had adjourned sitting on November 7 over the inability to form a quorum due to absence of two youth members protesting against the freezing of the bank account of #EndSARS promoters by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).