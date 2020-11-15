Lagos SARS panel fixes closure date for victims petition submission

The Lagos Judicial panel of inquiry on Lekki shooting and other matters on dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has fixed December 22nd, 2020 as closure for submission of petitions to the panel.

It added that after the set date, petitions would not be entertained from victims or members of the public that have cases against the law enforcement agency and its personnel.

Through a statement posted on its official social media handle yesterday, the panel chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd), disclosed that over 100 petitions have been received from victims in the state.

The panel, meanwhile, appealed to residents and victims yet to file their petitions to come forward for their presentations to aid quick completion of the exercise in Lagos.

“We hereby announce the resumption of sittings of the Lagos Judicial panel of inquiry & restitution, while notifying the public of the deadline for petitions set for 24th of December 2020. Thus far, we have over 100 petitions and implore that others come in on time for hearing.

“The public is hereby notified that no petition will be received by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution after the 22nd of December 2020. Thank you for your compliance”, the panel added.