Lagos SARS panel discovers bullet cartridges from Lekki tollgates

The Lagos Judicial panel of inquiry on dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality and others matters has recovered no fewer than five additional bullet cartridges from the Lekki tollgate, where EndSARS protesters were allegedly attacked by military personnel in the state.

As gathered, the panel recovered the items during an unscheduled visit to the tollgate to obtain valuable evidence that could aid it in unraveling what transpired before, during, and after the attack on the protesters barely 10 days ago in Lagos.

The panel, led by its chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) visited the scene of the attack on Friday after resumption of hearing to allow Lekki Concession Company (LCC), managers of the tollgate, and other victims of SARS brutality present their cases.

During the visit to the tollgate, the panel inspected the facility to ascertain the damage and obtain evidences that could assist the ongoing investigations in the state.

During the investigation, Rinu Oduala, a youth on the panel, discovered the bullet cartridges displayed and it was added to the evidences to be examined by the panel to unravel perpetrators of the attack.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, while been cross examined by the panel, revealed that the firm was in possession of the video footage of the alleged Lekki tollgate shooting.

Omomuwasan added that the visuals were captured by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera and that they were never removed before the shooting that ccurred on October 20th.

When asked to submit the video, the LCC boss declined and argued that his lawyer must be present before the visuals could be submitted before the panel.

Meanwhile, efforts by the panel to assess the Nigerian military hospital’s mortuary in Ikoyi was rejected by the officers even after Justice Okuwobi (retd) appealed, the officers declined and demanded that the panel should obtain necessary approval.

Reacting over the military officers’ action, a member of the panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, stressed that the panel was at the hospital to obtain facts that would help unravel hiding facts on Lekki shooting.

Adegboruwa said: “We are exercising our mandate and we decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the mortuary because we want to inspect it and know the identity of the bodies that would be found at the mortuary”.