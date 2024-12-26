Lagos Safety Commission warns night clubs against overcrowding

Amid The Yuletide season celebrations, the Lagos State Government through its Safety Commission has observed a concerning trend of overcrowding in several clubs and lounges across the city in recent days.

According to the government, no nightclub should allow overcrowding because it poses significant safety risks, including the potential for fire hazards, smoking in the public spaces, compromised emergency exits, and increased likelihood of accidents.

The Director General/CEO, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola who stated this yesterday, stressed that these risks endanger lives of patrons, staff and that of the general public.

Mojola added that while the government supports the vibrant nightlife and the economic benefits it brings, we must emphasize the paramount importance of adhering to authorized occupancy limits as approved by the Commission.

He noted that we strongly urge all owners and operators of hospitality venues to strictly comply with the safety measures and occupancy limits set forth by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“These regulations are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone”, the safety commission boss added.

He disclosed that the Commission has commenced rigorous inspections to ensure compliance, adding that any establishment found to be in violation of these safety regulations will face immediate closure and further legal actions as deemed necessary.

Mojola declared that the Commission appreciate the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all, ” Let us work together to keep Lagos safe and thriving”.

For further guidance, please contact the Commission on 07000SAFETY.