Lagos RRS commander goes on transfer, to assume new office

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation under Lagos State Police Command, Tunji Disu, has been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

His transfer, The Guild gathered, may not be unconnected to moves by police hierarchy to prepare him for his new office in line with strategies being adopted by the force to curb rising insecurity across the country.

It was learnt that following the violence, killings, looting and arson that marred protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria, the police force have been putting plans in place to assign leadership roles to capable hands.

Our correspondent was reliably informed that part of the plans by the force to forestall another round of protest across the country was to ensure officers with clean track records and efficient public engagement profile manned strategic positions of the force formations.

Though not announced yet, Disu, who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been an exemplary leader with a rising profile in his police career, and his handling of Lagos RSS which had also earned him, alongside the police command massive commendations from Lagosians.

A top source in the State Command who confided in the Guild, hinted that the police hierarchy was recruiting their best hands, the likes of Disu, back to the headquarters in futherance of its commitment to mitigate outbreak of another round of violent protest.

“With his trajectories in several states across Nigeria in different capacities as OC SARS and RRS Commander in Lagos, he was penciled down by the IGP as one the super cop to lead the rebirth of the nation’s security outfit in the wake of EndSARS protest that rocked the country,” the source said.

According to the source, the transfer will also aid his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police, which automatically comes with higher responsibilities in the police formations.

The source noted that Disu, who was the Aide De Camp to the former governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, would be serving as head of any of the police formations when his transfer becomes public.

Part of the considerations, the source claimed, was Disu’s engagement and respectful interaction with members of the public, particularly massive respect the force had earned through his social media engagements with Nigerians.

Before he was transfer to Lagos State Command and subsequent deployment as the commander in-charge of RRS in 2015, Disu served at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Rivers State Police Command.

He had also worked in different capacities, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ago-Iwoye at the Ogun State Police Command before leading the Nigeria Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in the war-torn Darfur in 2005.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he served as the Officer in-charge (OC) of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ondo State Police Command Headquarters and subsequently, Officer in-charge of the SARS, Oyo and Rivers States Police Command Headquarters.