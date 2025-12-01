Lagos, Rivers top foreign debtors list for 2025 Q2

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the country’s public debt stock increased to N152.39 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, with Lagos and Rivers State topping the list of highly indebted states.

NBS stated that the debt increased from N149.38 trillion in the first quarter of 2025 to N152.39 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the year.

It disclosed this in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q2 2025, released in Abuja on Monday.

The report said that Nigeria’s public debt stock, which included external and domestic debts, grew by 2.01 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

It said that external debt stood at N71.84 trillion (46.98 billion dollars), while domestic debt was N80.55 trillion (52.67 billion dollars) within the period.

The report said that the share of external debt to total public debt(in naira value) stood at 47.14 per cent in Q2 2025, while the share of domestic debt to total public debt was 52.86 per cent.’’

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos state recorded the highest domestic debt of N1.04 trillion in Q2 2025, followed by Rivers with N364.39 billion.

The report showed that Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt at N852.49 million, followed by Ondo at N10.64 billion.

The NBS said that Lagos state also recorded the highest external debt in Q2 2025, with 1.04 billion dollars, followed by Kaduna state with 658.70 million dollars.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the lowest external debt in Q2 2025 with 19.26 million dollars,” the report said.