Lagos, Rivers, others generate over N1trn IGR in 2020

Three states-Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated more 52.67 per cent of the states’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2020 as the 36 states and FCT generated N1.306 trillion as IGR.

Lagos State generation 32.08 per cent of the states’ IGR, Rivers State 8.97 per cent, while Delta State generated 7.05 per cent. The FCT generated 4.57 per cent share of the 2020 the IGR in the year under review.

The other 33 States generated 47.33 per cent of the total IGR of the 36 states of the federation.

This is reflected in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) document titled: “Internally Generated Revenue at State level Q4 and Full Year 2020”, released on Tuesday.

According to the data, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe and Jigawa recorded 0.60 per cent, 0.62 per cent, 0.64 per cent, 0.65 per cent and 0.66 per cent respectively, indicating that Yobe generated the least revenue of N7.77 billion.

Lagos, with the highest IGR recorded N418.98 billion in the year under review.

On growth rate, the NBS data showed that Kebbi had 87.02 per cent in 2020.

It noted that Ebonyi, Oyo, Borno and Katsina recorded 82.30 per cent, 42.23 per cent, 42.63 per and 34.16 growth rate respectively.

From the NBS data, Benue recorded the least growth rate of -41.38 per cent. Sokoto, Kwara, Jigawa, and Ogun recorded -37.93 per cent, -36.03 per cent, -32.95 per cent and -28.44 per cent growth rate respectively.

Whereas Lagos with the highest IGR of N418.98 billion had a growth rate of 5.0 per cent, Kebbi that recorded the highest growth rate of 82.02 per cent generated N13.778 billion revenue in the period under review.

The NBS document revealed that Lagos with the highest revenue of 32.08 per cent and N418.98 IGR , contributed 21.67 per cent to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and shared 5.05 per cent from it in the period under review.