Lagos revenue agency extends tax returns filing with two weeks

Residents of Lagos yet to file their annual tax returns with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS, have additional two weeks to do so, as the agency has extended the filing of individual annual tax returns by an additional two weeks ,starting from Thursday.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended, taxable persons, including self-employed, employees, professionals, in the state are to file their tax returns for 2020 Year of Assessment.

According to the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Ayodele Subair, “Statutorily, the filing of Individual Annual Tax Returns expires on March 31st of every fiscal year, and attracts penalties for defaulters. Taxpayers are, thereby, urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

“The extension of the deadline is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.”

LIRS implores taxpayers with difficulties in filing of their annual return to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations statewide or call our Customer Care representatives on 0700CALLLIRS (0700-2255-5477).