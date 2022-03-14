Lagos residents take protest to Sanwo-Olu, lawmakers after losing properties

Dozens of Okegun-Museyo community, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government residents including children, have stormed the office of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the House of Assembly, to protest over land grabbers’ sudden invasion of their community and demolition of properties worth several millions of naira.

The protesters said that their presence at the seat of power in Ikeja was to intimate the governor and the lawmakers led by Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, of the issues that have continued to deprive them of their rights to live in Lagos.

During the demonstration on Monday, the protesters lamented that the peace and harmony that had existed in Okegun-Museyo community over the years have been replaced by fears after the suspected land grabbers, who were allegedly backed by law enforcement officers attached to Lagos Command of Nigerian Police, came into the community and pulled down their buildings.

The demonstrators, particularly the children, who were armed with placards bearing separate inscriptions, appealed that the governor and the lawmakers intervene, in order for them to return to school which they abandoned following the land grabbers’ invasion.

One of the students, Osamudia Ojo, a Senior Secondary School 3, said that his preparations for the 2022 West African Examination Council (WAEC) as well as National Examination Council (NECO) have been affected by the new development in the community.

Ojo said that he and many students abandoned school after the harrowing experience they went throw when the land grabbers stormed the community and pulled down structures, saying the action has put fears in me because I do not know what happens to my parents’ house when I go back to school.

Addressing the lawmakers, who came after several minutes of staying under the scorching sun, one of the residents, Wilfred Iwuji, said that the visit to Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja was to seek government intervention on the takeover of the community by suspected land grabbers.

Iwuji added that one of the suspects behind their ordeal is a developer and that he had allegedly pulled down their structures for the housing estate project the firm aimed to build in the community and resell to prospective buyers.

While presenting the community stance, Iwuji noted that all that could assuage the pains of the people was for them to return home and preoccupy their property without any fear.

After receiving the letter, Chairman, House Committee on Lands, Richard Kasumu, commended the demonstrators for adopting peaceful protest as against embracing violence to achieve their aim.

“We sympathise with you over the demolition of your property by some people in the state. Going forward, we can assure you that no one in Lagos State intimidates another person. The Lagos State Government will not allow that; we can assure you of that.

“To ensure justice on this issue, we will be inviting all parties attached to the issue and ensure that everyone that needs to get justice received it”, the chairman added.

Also, the chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rotimi Olowo, said: “As your representative, we will ensure that no one cheats you and that is why we have decided that call all parties to stop land grabbing in Lagos”.

