Lagos residents shut Ikeja computer village over assaults, others

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hopes of customers aiming to transact business in Ikeja computer village were on Monday dashed after members of the Community Development Association (CDA) shut the market in protest against alleged assaults of members and high-handedness on the part of the Iyaloja and Babaloja.

The CDA, who were joined by traders to protest the act, alleged that since the imposition of the Iyaloja, Abimbola Azeez, and Babaloja, Adeniyi Olasoji, by the Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, there had been a complete disregard for existing associations, the introduction of new levies and persistent changes in rules and regulations.

DETAILS LATER