Lagos residents resume monthly sanitation, April 25, after 10yr hiatus

The Lagos State Government has imposed a resumption of the suspended monthly sanitation exercise on its residents in a bid to improve environmental hygiene and lawful disposal of refuse.

The government disclosed that residents in the area will begin the cleaning exercise in a move to curb repprted cases of Indiscriminate dumping, as well as flooding which has caused loss of lives and properties in the metropolis.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Saturday, the executive arm held that the measure, which was suspended in 2016 will now resume on April 25, urging all inhabitants to participate in cleaning their surroundings, clear drainage channels in front of their homes, and dispose of waste responsibly as part of efforts to improve environmental hygiene and tackle waste management challenges.

“I am pleased to inform all Lagosians that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume effective Saturday, 25th April 2026, holding on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m,” Wahab stated.

“During this period, residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility.

The Commissioner stressed that the government would ensure strict compliance in the directive and added, “This exercise is a collective responsibility and a vital part of our commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and flood-resilient Lagos and it shall be backed with the full enforcement weight of the Lagos State Government.

“Let me formally say this and say it boldly. Mr Governor and his deputy are taking a very audacious step. For those who don’t know, prior to 2016, we had a culture that emphasised cleanliness as next to godliness.

He said the absence of the exercise had contributed to mounting environmental pressures in the state as waste a d debt has led to environmental challenge which have become an existential challenge in the metropolis.

“It’s taken us over a year to debate, talk, and agree that it’s time to reintroduce a monthly environmental sanitation,”he continued

“It’s a plea that it is time for us to give up just one or two hours a month. In our marketplaces, every Thursday, we observe environmental cleanliness. But this time, we are saying as a state, let us sit back once a month and observe the cleanliness of our environment as we used to before 2016.”