Lagos residents raise alarm over homosexual, seek support towards suspects arrest

By Idowu Abdullahi,

After several observations, residents of Shomolu Local Government in Lagos State have raised alarm over an increase in the number of youths engaging in homosexuality within the council.

The residents argued that if the act is not tamed immediately, it could destabilize peace and harmony currently enjoyed in the communities, saying, this act is booming now.

While describing the act as ‘ungodly’ and unconstitutional, the denizens stressed that such immoral act could replace decency in society and aid spread of deadly diseases.

Worried by the impact such negative act would have on Lagos status, the residents urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to swing into action, deploying relevant agencies to checkmate the alien menace.

According to them, this ideology must be totally eradicated within the society before it becomes norms among young men and women within the council and later spread to other parts of Lagos.

The residents lamented that lesbianism and gay since noticed, have taken a new dimension especially in communities like Shomolu and has spread to Akoka, and Bariga communities.

It was gathered that inspite of government pronouncements against the practices, the act has continued to gain acceptability among youths between ages 18 and 30.

A Police officer, who does not want his name in print, told our correspondent that two male homosexuals were caught in the act at an apartment on Morocco Road, Shomolu, and were seriously beaten to a pulp by youths on Valentine’s day.

He noted that they were inching closer to being mobbed by the irate youths before they were rescued by an army officer from the Nigerian Army Sports Camp within the axis.

The law enforcement officer further recalled how a gay suspect named Tola Adeosun, who resides on Shipeolu street, was last year caught and arrested in his house with different incriminating evidences recovered from his possession by the police.

While expressing shock at the new trend within the communities, the policeman revealed that evidence retrieved from the suspect proofed that he was involved in homosexuality with another married man known as Olalekan Animashaun, who resides on Shodimu Street.

He added that the police needed to intensify their efforts in arresting those engaging in gay and lesbianism in order to curb these barbaric acts in the area.

On her part, a resident, who only identified herself as Sherifat, stated that the state government needs to swing into action and arrest anyone found engaging in homosexuality to avoid spreading of immorality act in Lagos.

In the same vein, an Islamic cleric, Alfa Balogun, who frowned at the growing trend of homosexuality, warned the youths to desist from the act if they want the mercy of God.

He further opined that any person or group suspected of any unusual behaviors or relationship should be exposed as such practices is against the values of Islam and it will surely invite the wrath of God on the men and women involved in this immorality.

The cleric called on the government to expend resources in educating the youths of the communities on the negative implications of engaging in homosexual activities.

However, all efforts to get the reaction of Shomolu Divisional Police Officer on the issues proved abortive as he was not reachable.