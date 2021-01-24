Report on Interest
Metro

Lagos residents panic over rising cult clashes

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

Activities around Coker-Aguda in Surulere axis of Lagos State have reportedly been brought to a halt after rival cult groups renewed their clashes on Sunday, signifying increasing violence which the area had been known for in recent times.

As gathered, residents and passers-by around the area scampered to safety to avoid been caught in the crossfire from the clashes said to have involved usage of dangerous weapons.

The Guild learnt that the youths in both factions of the rival groups were armed with dangerous weapons including guns, machetes, among others while all activities have been grounded in the area.

Details shortly…

