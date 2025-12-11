Lagos residents, firms donate 1.8bn to boost security

Determined to boost security across the metropolis and protect lives and property, Lagos residents and private companies have contributed ₦1.8 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The donation, made by both private and public entities, will be used to strengthen security infrastructure, equip law enforcement personnel, and support community-based programs aimed at preventing crime and enhancing public safety across Lagos.

The Executive Secretary of the LSSTF, Ayodele Ogunsan, disclosed this while presenting the board’s activity report on Thursday at the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

During the presentation, Ogunsan revealed that the state had spent approximately ₦1.78 billion on critical security interventions between November 2024 and November 2025.

While announcing plans to broaden the fund’s contributor base, he stated that the LSSTF is intensifying efforts to attract more retail donations, noting that engagements with youths and well-wishers have begun to yield results. According to him, nearly 240 individuals contributed a combined ₦38 million in the past four weeks alone.

“Under my stewardship, the fund will continue to pursue donations from public and private entities, including individuals. We will also intensify efforts to attract retail contributions,” Ogunsan said.

He noted that the Lagos State Government had demonstrated exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to public safety this year through an in-kind donation of 217 vehicles to the Fund. Each vehicle was equipped with communication devices and other essential security gadgets before distribution.

Ogunsan added that the Fund also received two vehicles from the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) and acquired seven buses and two 15-ton troop carriers, bringing the total number of vehicles provided by the Fund in 2025 to 228. These assets were deployed across security agencies operating in Lagos, significantly improving mobility, response capacity, and territorial coverage.

The Fund also executed several key interventions during the year, extending support beyond vehicle deployment to operational necessities. According to the report, the LSSTF provided 1,500 pairs of black leather police boots, 100 batteries of various sizes, 2,000 police uniforms with badges, 100 rechargeable flashlights, and eight drums of SAE 40 lubricant.

Ogunsan emphasized that the Fund remains committed to assessing the needs of security agencies to ensure interventions achieve maximum impact, aligning with its core objective of enhancing safety for all Lagos residents.

“The needs of security agencies remain considerable. As threats evolve, so must our preparedness. Agencies require improved protective gear, communication tools, vehicles, surveillance assets, and modern equipment that align with the realities of 2025. Our goal is to keep Lagos ahead of emerging threats by ensuring that our security agencies are well equipped and supported,” the secretary added.

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that this year’s theme, “Building Trust, Enhancing Security, and a New Era of Security and Partnership,” reflects the Lagos State Security Trust Fund’s philosophy and his administration’s vision. He noted that the theme underscores the importance of trust in institutions, confidence in leadership, and shared responsibility between government and the people.

He emphasized that security is not solely the government’s responsibility but a covenant between government, the private sector, communities, and every Lagos resident.

“Security remains the foundation upon which everything else rests, economic growth, social development, and quality of life. The scale and complexity of Lagos as Africa’s largest metropolis demand a security architecture that is proactive, adaptive, integrated, and resilient. The Lagos City Security Trust Fund, bringing together government, private sector, and citizens, remains one of the most effective and sustainable security frameworks in Africa today,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor also commended the broader security reforms championed by President Tinubu, noting that in Lagos, progress is strengthened by the wider reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which places security at the heart of Nigeria’s economic revitalization.

“The President is doing well, just to give us the opportunity to also do well. This allows government agencies to operate with greater efficiency, clarity, and synergy. The Lagos State Security Trust Fund has become a national reference point for how sub-national innovation can align with federal policy direction.

“As the federal government intensifies reforms to strengthen internal security, elevate counter-terrorism capacity, and professionalize the armed forces, Lagos stands ready as a model partner. Through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, we demonstrate that security funding can be transparent, collaborative, and impactful.

“Our investments anticipate and reinforce the President’s call for smarter security financing, burden sharing, and deeper partnership between government, security institutions, and the private sector. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of national and sub-national cooperation that strengthens investor confidence and drives sustainable growth,” Sanwo-Olu added.