Lagos residents advocate peaceful coexistence after Ramadan

Muslim faithfuls in Ikeja area of Lagos have admonished fellow religious members to imbibe the teachings of the Holy book of Quran and incite themselves to fine conducts even after the fasting duration of Ramadan.

The residents stated that the sacrifices and benevolent attitude during the season should be continued for Allah to accept their ibadah.

The respondents, while felicitating the completion of the fasting period at the state’s Secretariat Mosque in Alausa on Friday disclosed that the fasting exercise brings them close to the creator which often brings rewarding blessings.

Isah Mohammed said that the dividends of the fasting relates to health and consciousness of living. “We have seen cases of people who used the month of Ramadan as a tool in communicating to God for a speedy recovery from their ailment,” Mohammed mentioned.

“If you take a break from eating, it helps you in flushing out toxins from the body which is an enablement for good health.

“Ramadan fasting is also a way being conscious of ways of spending, the act of giving and also also makes us draw close to Almighty Allah.”

Murtala Balogun said, “Ramadan revolve around spiritual growth, discipline, and building a stronger connection with God and community. It is designed to be a transformative, holistic experience that impacts one’s life beyond the month.

“Fasting also strengthens willpower, encourages moderation in consumption, curbing bad habits, and training oneself to abstain from allowed pleasures to appreciate given blessings.

Zainab Bakare disclosed that she was impressed with the turn-out of people at the mosque after the 30-day fasting event.

“It is expected that after the activity, people come out like this and collectively unwind together in expectancy of the blessings of Almighty Allah,” Bakare said.

“In fact, gatherings like this will make people want to join, that is those who didn’t this year, they will join us next year for it. And I tell you that even some Christians partook in the fasting which means it’s not only a Muslim thing but to everyone who wants good things from the creator and who wants to serve him.”

Tajudeen Olayiwola uttered that the teachings of the season should also be held highly by people in government to show compassion towards the citizens in the country.

“The people at the helm of government should do well to be compassionate, which is one of the focal points of Ramadan in ensuring that the court citizens get good governance.

“Nigeria needs a lot of good tidings to do to provide succour to the people. I mean at the federal, state and local government area.”